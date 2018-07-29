Achaogen (AKAO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday.

AKAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Achaogen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ AKAO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,384.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. equities analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 976,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,068,050.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,027,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,953,013.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,353 shares of company stock worth $46,671 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 630,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 3,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 623,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

