Achaogen (AKAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Achaogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Achaogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Achaogen to $2.54 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Achaogen to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Achaogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.73.

Achaogen stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,384.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. research analysts predict that Achaogen will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 976,880 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,068,050.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,027,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,953,013.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $46,671 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Achaogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

