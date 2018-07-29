ACG Wealth Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1,233.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 39.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

