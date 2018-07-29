ACG Wealth Buys 480 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,659,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,040,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.5952 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

