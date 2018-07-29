Aces (ACES) Price Up 55.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Aces coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aces has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. Aces has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aces Coin Profile

Aces (ACES) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

