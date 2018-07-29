ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

ANIOY stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. sell-side analysts forecast that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.

