Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lessened by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $162.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

