Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,661,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Gannett opened at $10.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $722.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.63 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison K. Engel purchased 4,300 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $495,630.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

