Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,077 Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 148.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Bank of America raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468,201 shares of company stock worth $182,628,180. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

