Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Johnson Outdoors worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors opened at $78.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $807.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $90.16.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.37%. research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In related news, VP David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $73,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

