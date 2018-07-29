ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

