ABM Industries (ABM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries traded up $0.02, hitting $30.82, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 530,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,983. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,303,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 461,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.