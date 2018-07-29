Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

