Abbott Laboratories (ABT) EVP Sells $965,796.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

