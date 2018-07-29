$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.84 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $81.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $390.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.50 million to $390.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $436.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $427.49 million to $444.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $120,969.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,254.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $2,846,206.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,740 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,977 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $12,358,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $6,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet traded down $0.51, reaching $13.75, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 392,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of -229.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

