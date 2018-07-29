8,441 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,920,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 414,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2,221.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 332,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 318,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 79,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,800,038.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,670.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,779 shares of company stock worth $5,980,331. 25.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLL opened at $18.64 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $660.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 78.22% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2835.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

