7,809 Shares in Semtech Co. (SMTC) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 51.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4,098.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,396 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $24,791,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Semtech by 117.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 526,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,237,000 after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Semtech from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of Semtech opened at $48.75 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $361,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,481.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,903,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

