70,711 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises opened at $36.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

