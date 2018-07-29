68,880 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,088,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.4% during the second quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 224,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers opened at $35.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

