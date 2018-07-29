$61.89 Million in Sales Expected for Qiwi PLC (QIWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) to post sales of $61.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.47 million and the highest is $64.30 million. Qiwi posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $292.47 million to $302.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $17.34. Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Qiwi by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 165,662 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Qiwi by 146.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $728.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

