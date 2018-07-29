605,000 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Avaya opened at $21.01 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.00 million. research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

