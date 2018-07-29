60,000 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Purchased by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,709,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,678,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,952,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $519.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.89 and a twelve month high of $539.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.

In other news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,336,587. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.