$516.52 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce sales of $516.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.55 million and the lowest is $512.90 million. TEGNA posted sales of $489.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

TEGNA traded down $0.28, reaching $10.79, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,030,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 274.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 541,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 396,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

