5,067 Shares in Instructure Inc (INST) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 4,115.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,631,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 5,497,969 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,246,000 after buying an additional 188,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,749,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 942,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Instructure stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Instructure had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 162.98%. The business had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Instructure from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

