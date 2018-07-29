$47.33 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $47.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the highest is $49.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $42.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $181.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $205.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $201.10 million to $210.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Vocera Communications opened at $31.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of -103.33 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,454 shares of company stock worth $2,895,709 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

