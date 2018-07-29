$43.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $43.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 billion and the highest is $44.92 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $42.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $140.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 billion to $142.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $147.74 billion to $153.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.61.

COST traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,352. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.