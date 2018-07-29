$43.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $43.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 billion and the highest is $44.92 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $42.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $140.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 billion to $142.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $147.74 billion to $153.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.61.

COST traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,352. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply