$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.63 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of Molina Healthcare traded down $2.09, reaching $104.67, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 887,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $353,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

