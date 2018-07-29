$4.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.36 and the lowest is $4.10. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $15.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $16.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.65 to $18.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,332.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.44. The company had a trading volume of 657,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $310.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

