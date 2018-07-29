$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Core-Mark by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core-Mark opened at $23.94 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

