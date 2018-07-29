3D Systems (DDD) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.06. 3D Systems shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 72511 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $166,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 166.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 70.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

