3,509 Shares in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the second quarter worth $282,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the first quarter worth $256,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 243.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

