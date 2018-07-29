$348.58 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce $348.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.71 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $339.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.29. 329,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,763. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

