34,562 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932,771 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $63.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

