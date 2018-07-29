$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) will report sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for athenahealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.01 million. athenahealth posted sales of $301.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. athenahealth’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHN. ValuEngine cut shares of athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann set a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of athenahealth from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.80.

In other news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $620,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,176,545.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 13,481.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

athenahealth traded down $1.06, hitting $149.45, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 330,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. athenahealth has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

