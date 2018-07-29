$332.46 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $332.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $350.49 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $316.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Signature Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Signature Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank traded down $1.49, reaching $111.87, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 837,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.40 and a one year high of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

