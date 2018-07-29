300 Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $161,252.00 (300)

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, 300 Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 300 Token has a total market cap of $161,252.00 and $35.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300 Token token can now be bought for approximately $537.51 or 0.06545660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 300 Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00406999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00170885 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000921 BTC.

300 Token Profile

300 Token launched on June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token . 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com

Buying and Selling 300 Token

300 Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300 Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300 Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300 Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 300 Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300 Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.