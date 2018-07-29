$270.53 Million in Sales Expected for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will post sales of $270.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.76 million and the lowest is $193.60 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $177.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.30 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 40,365 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners traded up $0.04, hitting $46.92, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 227,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

