$215.22 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage Inc (RP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report sales of $215.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.60 million. RealPage reported sales of $162.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $864.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.07 million to $865.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $969.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $959.20 million to $978.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $201.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $16,897,978.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,469,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $468,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage traded down $1.50, reaching $57.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 653,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.13.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

