$20.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) to post sales of $20.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.93 million and the highest is $21.98 million. Pointer Telocation reported sales of $20.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year sales of $85.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.03 million to $87.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.44 million to $90.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pointer Telocation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Pointer Telocation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pointer Telocation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pointer Telocation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Pointer Telocation traded down $0.20, hitting $11.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 5,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,781. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. Pointer Telocation has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

