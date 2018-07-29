$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 206,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Leidos by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Leidos opened at $68.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Leidos has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
