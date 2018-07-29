$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 206,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Leidos by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos opened at $68.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Leidos has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

