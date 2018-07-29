$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A posted earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A traded down $0.68, reaching $213.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,578,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $191.71 and a twelve month high of $236.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

