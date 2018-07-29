19,814 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 41,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,432,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,630,000 after buying an additional 301,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Ford Motor opened at $9.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

