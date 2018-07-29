$107.81 Million in Sales Expected for BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) will announce sales of $107.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BofI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.58 million and the lowest is $105.40 million. BofI reported sales of $92.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BofI will report full year sales of $443.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.80 million to $444.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $511.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BofI.

Get BofI alerts:

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. BofI had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of BofI traded down $1.42, reaching $38.83, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,158,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,209. BofI has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOFI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BofI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BofI (BOFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.