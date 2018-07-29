-$1.68 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($2.37). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.48) to ($5.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded down $0.98, reaching $33.87, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 301,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,991. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $69,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $938,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $15,486,946. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after buying an additional 734,401 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 851,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 637,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 186,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

