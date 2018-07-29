$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (AER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.17. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,670,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,186,000 after acquiring an additional 129,001 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,421,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,357,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,018,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap traded up $0.32, reaching $56.69, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,317,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,013. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. AerCap has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

