$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 1,457,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $6,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,691,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,701 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TNB Financial bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

