$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals opened at $22.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

