$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Great Western Bancorp traded down $0.80, hitting $42.30, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 256,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $357,000.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

