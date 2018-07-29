$0.65 EPS Expected for Monro Inc (MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Monro traded down $0.60, hitting $63.95, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 332,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,836. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.