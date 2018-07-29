$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Jeld-Wen posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.71 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of Jeld-Wen traded down $0.21, reaching $27.49, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 541,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.29. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

